I have not resigned – Malami





The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, (Dr.) Abubakar Malami, SAN has again debunked rumour making the rounds that he has resigned.

While refuting the rumour via a statement p made available to Blueprint in Abuja, Malami said, “I have not resigned’.

Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, further stated that Malami remains committed to discharging statutory obligations and constitutionally delineated responsibilities in accordance with the provisions of extant laws.

Malami has therefore thanked Nigerians for the demonstration of love and unparalleled interest shown in him.