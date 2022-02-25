I have the brain, capacity to govern Nigeria, says Tinubu



A former Governor of Lagos State and presidential aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Friday said he has the brain and capacity to govern Nigeria and deliver the best for the country.



Tinubu, who stated this during his visit to the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, in Osun state, said he possessed the quality that Nigeria requires to make it prosperous.



He said, “I will not let Nigerians down. I have the brain and capacity. Now that the calendar is ticking, it is now the season, period that Nigeria is looking for a thorough, solid hope and change for progress, prosperity and growth.



“We need a lot of jobs, solid education for our children, we need progress for our country. We want somebody that can bring that. Having reviewed the constitution, I asked myself, who is better than me? This prompted me to come out, consult, and be ready to serve the country.



“I am the quality that Nigeria is looking for to make this country a very great, prosperous, united, not only in Africa but in the world.



“I am not applying for the job of grave digger, race running, I am not a horse. I am not applying for a job of bricklaying, I went to school to study Accountancy and Management. I am applying for a job of brain, intelligent thinking who is ready to do things right, the job I want to do for Nigeria is for Nigeria to be greater and be proud of our sons and daughter and leave a legacy of unlimited success.”



The Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Olanipekun, expressed joy over the health of Tinubu, saying “what I see is different from the rumour we are hearing.



He said, “with what I have seen, Tinubu is outstandingly fit, contrary to impressions that is flying around. You sold a good product for Nigeria in 2023. You sold a good product for us in 2015 and subsequently, you sold a good product for us in 2018 in Osun. I am with you. Osogbo is with you on this project.”