I have told Buhari about my 2023 presidential ambition – Tinubu



The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu said Monday that he has told President Muhammadu Buhari about his 2023 presidential ambition.

Tinubu said this while fielding questions from State House correspondents after a meeting with the President in his office at the State House in Abuja.

He said as a democrat, the President did not stop him from pursuing his life long ambition.

“I’ve informed the President of my intention but I have not informed Nigerians yet. I’m still consulting. And I have no problem consulting. And I’ve not set a parameter of limitation to the extent of how many people will I consult.

“You will soon hear, all you want to hear is the categorical declaration. You’ve gotten that truth from me that I have informed Mr. President of my ambition, I did not expect more answers than that,” he said.

He said with what he has don in Lagos as a governor, he has the capacity to rule Nigeria.

Tinubu declined to comment on what a race for the APC ticket between him and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would look like.

On Osinbajo’s potential ambition, Tinubu said he would not discuss any individual.

Asked why he would not remain a kingmaker rather than being the king, he said there is nothing that stops a kingmaker from becoming the king unless he has committed murder.