I haven’t contemplated leaving APC – Deputy speaker’s aide

Honourable Dauda Lamba, an aide of the Deputy Speaker Federal House of Representatives, Ahmad Idris Wase, has debunked his alleged planned defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC), to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



Hon. Lamba took to his verifiable social media account to discontenance the allegation, saying it was the work of political ‘desperados’.



He said it was to his notice that, “some political fortune seekers and desperados whose stock-in-trade is to create bad blood and hard feelings amongst the peace-loving people,” that have foolishly without any iota of decorum, created the impression in the social media that he and two other people have concluded arrangements to defect to the PDP.





“Consequently, I wish to state categorically clear here, that I have never at anytime since I joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) and uptil now, contemplated leaving the party and I have no desire whatsoever, now and in any foreseeable future, to do so.”

He said it is certainly not true that his appointment with the Office of the Deputy

Speaker of House of Reps has been terminated for that reason or for any other reason whatsoever.

“I still remain a bona fide employee of the office,” he added.

Hon. Lamba called on his political friends, associates, the entire members of the APC, particularly, those in Wase LGA to disregard the bile-infested statement, as it shall remain the figment of the maker’s imagination.

“I also wish to state very clearly here that the APC remains the only political party that can cater for and protect my political interests, and as well as provide the needed free and fresh air that I need to breathe more healthily,” he said.

Related

No tags for this post.