I hold Atiku in high esteem – Buhari

In a rare demonstration of statesmanship, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, paid glowing tributes to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, at the latter’s turbaning ceremony as the 7th Waziri of Adamawa, by the Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Mohammed Barkindo Mustafa.

While Buhari is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abubakar seeks to battle him on the Peoples Democratic Party’s platform in next year’s general elections.

At the colourful ceremony held at the Lamido’s palace in Yola, were former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the immediate past President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, former Vice President Namadi Sambo, serving PDP governors and former Chief of Army Staff, Kenneth Minima, among others.

In a message to the ceremony, President Buhari told the gathering that he has tremendous respect for the former vice president and the Fombina Kingdom of Adamawa state.

Delivering President Buhari’s message at the event, Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Bello, said: “Your Royal Highness, on behalf of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, who mandated me to represent him here today, I want to convey to all of you his greetings.

“Your royal highness, His Excellency, Mr. President sent me here as a mark of the high respect he has for you and the Fombina Kingdom, as well as the very high esteem he holds Waziri Adamawa, Waziri number 7, based on their very close and deep historical relationship. On his behalf, I wish you and the entire members of the Adamawa Kingdom a successful ceremony, long life, good health and prosperity.

“Our dear distinguished celebrant, the president has conveyed to you his greetings and appreciation for the letter of invitation, which you personally signed, inviting him to this ceremony. He mandated me to convey to you his well wishes for you to have a successful reign as Wazirin Adamawa under the guidance of God in peace and prosperity.”

Earlier, former President Obasanjo, said, Atiku deserved the position bestowed on him, recalling that as his deputy, the PDP flag bearer was always handling issues with states and the international community.

The former president also assured Nigerians that if given the mandate in next year’s general elections, Atiku won’t let Nigerians down.

He urged the new Waziri to carry everybody along in the discharge of his duty, the way he handled his former office as former vice president of the country.

Obasanjo said: “I do know too that when we were in Abuja dealing with national and international affairs, you didn’t joke with cultural affairs at home. So, you more than deserve this elevation.

“Importantly, the new title is an acknowledgement of what has been given to you. You should know that, the honour done to you is through opportunity, for your respect for cultural values and heritage. The way you carry your office in the past, you should equally carry this one, no matter your engagement.”

Explaining Atiku’s choice as Wazirin Adamawa, the Lamido of Adamawa, Dr. Mustapha said, he elevated Atiku to his new title, the second most important in the Emirate council, in view of his contributions to the development of the state and the country at large.

The monarch cited some of the milestones that Atiku brought to the state, to include, the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Adama Plast, Faro Water and Gotel Communications, as some of the landmark achievements that created employment opportunities for residents of the state and beyond

