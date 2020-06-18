I hope Ighalo finishes off what he started – Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes Odion Ighalo will continue his impressive showing for the Red Devils as they continue their chase for a Champions League ticket.

Ighalo, who celebrated his 31st birthday on Wednesday has proven to be a shrewd signing for the Premier League giants after arriving on loan from Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua on transfer deadline day.

The Nigerian has scored four goals in eight appearances for the Old Trafford outfit since his arrival at the club.

United reached an agreement with Shanghai Shenhua to extend his loan deal until January 2021 last month, which offers Ighalo the chance to continue his sojourn with his boyhood club.

Solskjaer, who is extremely delighted to see the former Watford man remain at Old Trafford hopes the striker can continue his amazing form for the club.

“We’re delighted Odion is staying with us. We had a good conversation with his club and Odion’s made a great impact when he came, so that’s very pleasing, ” Solskjaer told a press conference ahead of United’s Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

” He gives us another option up front, he is a goalscorer and what he does in and around the dressing room as well is great. I hope he’s going to continue and finish off what he has started. ”

Also speaking on Ighalo’s Man United legend Peter Schmeichel has admitted he was ‘confused’ when the club signed Odion him in January.

“I think he’s been one for the most positive surprises ever,” the ex-Man City shot-stopper told the Express.

“First of all his personality around the club, he’s been a revelation around the club. Everybody has tagged on and liked him straight away.

“When you have that kind of personality, it changes the whole team. Someone who brings a laugh into the dressing room, rather than coming in grumpy or not saying anything.

“It changes the dynamics. And what he’s done on the pitch, that really has surprised me.

“I was kind of confused…because it was last day, and it looked as if they were just needing and looking to bring someone in.

“But that’s not the truth. And what he’s done is just fantastic.”