I-Invest assures on customers’ data, information security safety

I-Invest, one of Nigeria’s leading digital financial services platforms, has assured customers of data protection with ISO 27001 and PCI-DSS certification.

The company said that as the fintech industry continues to grow in the digital age and with customers entrusting their sensitive data to service providers, it is essential for financial service providers to maintain a secure and safe environment for their customers’ data.

Recognising this, i-invest said it has received two vital certifications – the ISO 27001 certification and the PCI-DSS certification, which represent the highest level of standards in data security and customer protection.

The ISO 27001 certification demonstrates that i-invest has implemented a comprehensive information security management system (ISMS) to protect against cyber threats and data breaches. This certification ensures that the company has adopted best practices for managing and protecting sensitive information, including customer data.

Additionally, i-invest’s compliance with PCI-DSS standards confirms that the company has implemented strict measures to protect payment card data, including credit and debit card information. Both certifications serve as a testament to i-invest’s commitment to ensuring secure and safe transactions for its customers on the platform.

The Chief Product Officer of i-invest, Tobi Olusoga, said “Our ISO 27001 certification and PCI DSS compliance are critical steps in providing secure and reliable financial services to our customers in the face of the ever-increasing threat of cyber-attacks and data breaches. We continuously monitor and improve our systems and processes and invest in the necessary infrastructure, tools, and training to maintain the highest level of security. Our customers can have peace of mind knowing that their data is in safe hands.”

ISO 27001 is a globally recognised standard for information security management systems, and PCI-DSS is a set of security standards designed to ensure that all companies that accept, process, store or transmit credit card information maintain a secure environment. Companies that are ISO 27001 and PCI-DSS compliant implement rigorous security measures to ensure the safe handling of sensitive customer data and information.

i-invest is Nigeria’s foremost digital platform for Treasury Bills and now the preferred financial services marketplace in Africa. It provides access to investment opportunities from various financial service providers within one safe and secure platform.

