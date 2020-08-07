I-invest opens equities market

New and experienced retail investors can now own a piece of the companies listed on The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) using the i-invest app on their smart phones from the comfort of their offices or homes.

The secure investment app, which revolutionised fixed-income trading, now empowers investors in the equities market to execute trades during trading hours; it gives them full control of their portfolios.

The managing director, Parthian Partners, Oluseye Olusoga, who disclosed this in Lagos, said the convenient access to real-time equities trading on the NSE offered by i-invest is in line with Parthian Partners and Sterling Bank’s innovative approach to offering stress-free services to millions of Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora.

I-invest was launched in 2018 by Parthian Partners in partnership with Sterling Bank. It is a secure digital platform for investments which is regulated by the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Olusoga urged investors to take advantage of the I-invest platform to trade in the shares of any of the 161 companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

He added that the platform allows for trading with direct reflection of the business as done on the NSE during the daily trading period between 10 am and 2.30 pm every weekday while investment in either Eurobond or treasury bills could be done at any time of the day.