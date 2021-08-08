I joined APC to support Matawalle – Sahabi Ya’u

The Vice Chairman Senate Committee on INEC, also Deputy Minority Whip in the Senate who represents Zamfara North, Senator Sahabi Ya’u, has said he dumped his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle’s effort to enhance the living condition of his constituents.

Senator Ya’u stated this Saturday shortly after receiving his APC membership card during the ongoing revalidation and registration of membership for APC in Zamfara state.

According to him, defection of Governor Matawalle to APC was a clear testimony of his patriotism and putting his people at heart, hence the need to join hands with him to move Zamfara state forward.

“I am now full card carrying member of the APC and I joined APC not because of my personal interest but to work as a team with our patriotic governor to salvage Zamfara state from its current devastating trend, particularly, on insecurity challenges and abject socio-economic stagnation and hardship that our people were facing”, Sen. Ya’u stated.

He enjoined all members of the APC in Zamfara state to support the current movement by Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle in ensuring unity progress among members of the party and good governance.

He explained that no meaningful development could be achieved, be it socially, economically and politically in a situation where disunity, absence of peace and injustice, are the order of the day in any given entity.

He also pledged to bring some positive democratic framework and transformations which would be beneficial to his constituents and Zamfara State at large during his stewardship in the senate.

“I will try to boost the moral of my constituents in the area of infrastructural development, job opportunities, security and wealth creation through entrepreneurship and skills acquisition scheme within my remaining two years in the state”. Senator Ya’u said.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the support given to Zamfara state in tackling insecurity challenges facing the state, especially, banditry, kidnapping and other Criminalities, while calling on security personnel deployed to the state to adhere to federal government’s directive and do the needful for peace to thrive in the state.