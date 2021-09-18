I ‘ll fully implement women affirmative action if elected Benue gov – Igbawua



The Chairman of all governorship aspirants in Benue state for the 2023 elections on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Chille Igbawua, has expressed readiness to fully implement the 30 per cent women affirmative action, if elected governor of the state.

A statement by the Media Coordinator for the Governorship Consultative Team, Mr Andrew Oota, said the aspirant made this known when he consulted the Jemgbah Traditional Council under the Leadership of His Royal Highness the Tor Jemgbah Chief Afatyo Ajoko and his council members as well as the Jemgbah PDP Elders Forum under the leadership of Barrister Samuel Tsumba all in Gboko.

It said the top governorship aspirant assured the people of Jemgba, which comprises Gboko, Tarkaa and Buruku local government areas, that his administration will, among other infrastructural developments, ensure the construction of an air strip in Gboko in order to ease movements in and out of the traditional headquarters of the Tiv nation, which hosts the chairman of the Benue State Council of Traditional Rulers, the Tor-Tiv.

The immediate-past chief commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission of Nigeria said his administration will tackle insecurity as well as ensure sports development, facilitate economic participation of Benue people, mechanised agriculture, environment and liaise with the federal lawmakers and federal government to ensure the dredging of the River Benue to boost economic activities.

He assured that he will prioritise education and create an atmosphere that would encourage massive education, if elected.

Hon. Igbawua stated that given the paucity of funds and poor state of the economy, his administration would pursue relationships and expand its network to foreign donors and foreign partnerships to be able to fund critical infrastructure across the state.

In their seperate responses, the Tor Jemgbah, who described Honourable Igbawua as an “encyclopedia of Benue state and a bridge builder”, commended him for his deep knowledge of the issues confronting the state and clear-cut solutions that will convince anyone that he is physically and mentally prepared to govern the state in 2023.

Reiterating the submissions of his council members, the monarch commended the aspirant for his punctuality, experience in civil and public service, humility and statesmanship, adding that history will be kind to him and his future will be bright.

He stressed that his council has always had Igbawua in mind and recalled with great enthusiasm that the late Aper Aku appointed him commissioner in his cabinet.

On their part, Jemgbah PDP Elders Forum in unionism described Hon. Igbawua as having cleared his paths, given his antecedents in all the positions he has held as a competent, upright and honest person whose commitment to excellence defines and recommends him for the top job of governor of Benue state.