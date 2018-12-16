I ‘ll provide Nigerians with better alternative- Durotoye 

The Presidential candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria ANN, Mr. Fela Durotoye, has said that his vision for the country is to bring his vast experience in the private sector to bear in the running and management of the nation’s resources.

Mr. Fela who stated this in Bida, Niger state where he seeked the Royal blessings of the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Dr. Yahaya Abubakar,

The candidate who was led to the ancient city by his running mate, the daughter of the soil, Hajiya Khadija Abdullahi Iya, along with other party executives.

He who was warmly received at the Palace of the Etsu Nupe, said he was driven by a vision of a new Nigeria, he is not in the race to make up numbers but to provide Nigerians with a better alternative that will meet their yearnings and aspirations.

He also enjoined the people to consider the antecidents of each of the candidates to enable them make informed decisions at the polls.

While stating that he has the best vision for the country, the Presidential Candidate noted that he would bring his vast experience in the private sector to bear in the running and management of the nation’s resources.

He said the 2019 general election would go a long way to shape the future of the country and urged the youths to shun thuggery.

Durotoye further described the Etsu Nupe as an epitome of good mentor and leader whose footsteps must be followed.

He pointed out that the Nupe kingdom is strategic in the economic development of the country due to its huge agricultural potentials.

Responding, The Etsu Nupe and Chairman Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar maintained that leadership must be driven by passion to serve and commended Mr Durotoye for his commitment to nation building.

He cautioned politicians against heating up the polity but sell their programmes to the electorate in a peaceful manner.

The Monarch also expressed hope that the 2019 elections would be successful with the support of all Nigerians.

