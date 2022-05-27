I ‘ll return PDP to winning way, CUPP spokesman tells opponents

The spokesman of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate in Ideato North and Ideato South Federal Constituency in Imo state after scoring 71 votes out of 82 to defeat his opponents.



Urging his opponents to rally round him to return PDP to winning way, Ugochinyere said that he would stop at nothing to return the Federal Constituency to the PDP after over 10 years inability to win.



Ugochinyere, who was declared winner of the Party’s primary election by the Chairman of the PDP electoral Panel, floored seven other challengers with 91.5 percent margin.



It was however noted that the incumbent member representing the Constituency, Chief Pascal Obi few days ago defected back to the All Progressives Congress (APC).



In his appreciation speech, Ikenga thanked the delegates for their confidence in him. He also extended hand of fellowship to his opponents to rally round him and the party as the victory was for all of Ideato nation and not just him.



He enjoined them to close ranks as they work towards taking the Constituency to the party.



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which monitored the exercise, declared it as peaceful, free, fair and in line with the Electoral Act and the commission’s guidelines.

