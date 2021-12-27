I ‘ll turn Ekiti around for better – Opeyemi

One of the governorship aspirants in Ekiti state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) , Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele declared Monday that he will positively turn around the state if elected governor in June next year.

Bamidele made the declaration in Moba town during his campaign tour of local governments in the state.

While addressing party faithful in Moba, Ilejemeje, Oye and Ikole local government areas, Sen. Bamidele explained that he understood the feelings of the common man on the streets of Ekiti state.

He said if the party fails to get it well in January 22 primary, there was no way the party would win the governorship election on June 18, 2022.

“I am here to appeal for your votes, I am telling you that the anointing of God is upon me that will turn the state around in which elders, men, women, youth and children will experience dividends of democracy.

“I have seen a lot in life, I understand what the common man feels on the streets because I have been in that condition before,” he said.