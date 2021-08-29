I love sapient Asma’u

My fond of the talented people is naturally irresistible. I like to see intellectuals flocking everywhere regardless of their tribe, village or race. Whenever I meet a brilliant person, my hope is how to grab from their wit.

On August 28, 2021, the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, in collaboration with Intellectual Potential Initiative, IPI, organised the maiden Spelling Bee for junior secondary school students across the 17 local government areas in commemoration of the state’s 30 years of creation.



Asma’u, from GDJSS Mai Mama Fika, beat Zakariyya Abdullahi of GDJSS Yusufari, after she spelled six words consecutively despite the backbreaking question, compared to one of her counterparts.



Asma’u spelt words like Antique, Beleaguer, and Bruschetta. Although Zakariyya spelt his asked words correctly such as auspicious, beverage and brigadier, it’s sometimes strange for a woman to win against a man. But Asma’u floored him.



This type of brainstorming and academic competitive event could zealously boost the cognitive of our young ones and bridge the huge gap of our literacy.I learnt that, the service of active SEMA boss, and a great social worker, Dr. Mohammed Goje, is worth appreciating.Dr. Goje is always providing means to young talents by impacting their lives and mentoring them in a way that they would crown their caps with success.



The success of Asma’u can moralise the spirit of learning among our young sisters. We wish the state government will continue this programme and its like, to improve the deficit in education in the state.



The organisers of this event touched my hearty when i saw tears flowing from the eyes of a young and talented girl, because he couldn’t make it to the final round. The tears of this teen must be regarded and honoured so as to prevent this lonely elephant from going astray.

Kudos to Dr. Goje.

Ali Tijjani Hassan,Potiskum, Yobe state