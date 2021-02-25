I ‘m happy with development of TopPro players – Salihu Yusuf

The 3rd phase of the training camp organized by TopPro Sports Management Limited for players selected at its well attended scouting tournament has continued to elicit excitements in the local football circles.

Speaking on the recently concluded training camp held at the Digital Bridge Institute, Oshodi, Lagos, Coach Salihu Yusuf, who is head coach of TopPro Selected side noted with satisfaction that the continued training camp has seen the players improve in several key aspects including technical, physical, mental discipline and coordination.

” I am really impressed by the continued development of these players selected by the management of TopPro Sports. The boys have taken on board the technical, physical and mental discipline we are teaching them.

” We just concluded the 3rd phase of the training camp. During which we played three tough games, losing 0-1 to Danjuma Babes, and defeated NLO sides Future Stars and Iganmu FC 2-0 respectively.

” The boys have played 8 games since the training camp began, winning 5 and losing 3. And scored 24 goals, while it conceeded 6 goals. I tell you, this is a great achievement on the parts of the young lads,” Salihu, a former coach of ABS, Yarmalight and Sunshine stars remarked gleefully.