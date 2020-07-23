I’ m okay, Fayemi speaks from isolation

Ekiti state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has spoken from isolation, reassuring Ekiti people and Nigerians that he was okay.

Fayemi had Wednesday announced on his Twitter handle that the third results of his COVID-19 test turned out positive and he had gone into self-isolation immediately.

In a video clip released by his aides, Fayemi applauded the people for their outpouring of love, prayers and solidarity since he made the announcement.

Fayemi said: “This morning, I shared on my twitter handle about my COVID- 19 results which came out positive. I have decided to do this for the generality of Ekiti people and to reassure everyone that I am okay.”

“I have basically kept myself, which is the protocol, but only to see my doctor. I want to tell our people that COVID- 19 is real, if there are people out there who think there is nothing like that, it is real.

“So, it is important you wear your face masks, wash your hands regularly and maintain social distancing at every opportunity and keep to yourself. That is the least we can do.

“We could only care, it is God who heals. I thank our people for their solidarity and effusive messages of prayers; I have received across Ekiti, Nigeria and even from outside Nigeria.

“I shall come out of this healthy and physically back on duty to render services to Ekiti. Thank you,” the governor stated.