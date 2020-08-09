I nearly dumped PDP – Ortom

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, Saturday said he actually had the intention of dumping Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the 2023 elections.

He said he changed his mind, however, after consultations with some of his close allies and the state congress of the PDP. Consequently, he made up his mind to decline the offer to decamp.

The governor stated this during the state elective congress of the party at Aper Aku Stadium Makurdi on Saturday. He said he would communicate his decision not to leave the PDP to his “friends” in the APC.

Ortom said; “It is true that the APC has invited me to come back and they are propagating that I am leaving the PDP and this is far from the truth.

“I told them I’ll come and ask you (the state congress); ‘Do you want me to decamp to APC?’”

The question which was followed by a resounding “No, no, no”, prompted the governor to say, “So, I am comfortable with my people in PDP and I’ll remain in PDP and I will communicate this to my friends in the APC and I will tell them that I consulted with you and you asked me not to leave.”

He also said he was humbled by the vote of confidence passed on him by the congress, adding: “I’ll not fail you or let you down and we shall be victorious.”

Governor Ortom also assured the party that by the grace of God, the party will sustain the gains of 2019, through to 2023, adding that the successes recorded were made possible by the support of party members.

Earlier, chairman of the electoral committee of the state congress, Ambassador Tukur Mani, noted that the election into the Benue state executive committee was suspended due to the lockdown and deferred to August.

He further stated that the election provided the opportunity to galvanise and reorganised the party in the state.

He appreciated Governor Ortom for facilitating a peaceful exercise.

He observed that the election was a family affair and it was a no victor, no vanquished situation.