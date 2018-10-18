I need bailout

I was following the administrative style of APC government since 2015 in Bauchi state and till this moment, I cannot with all honesty say what the government has achieved as success.

What I know to be the most “cherished” achievement is that sycophancy has been institutionalized as part of the working tool of the government.

Riff-raffs are sponsored to trade in falsehood on the social media ostensibly to deceive the ignorant.

They are encouraged to ridicule respected reputations that pose a challenge to cluelessness.

What I read and what is on ground are at variance.

Potable water has become gold.

Scholarship allowance was paid last in 2015.

Local governments are replica of cemeteries, youths are wasted.

The state is on standstill.

What is then the take? Umar Duguri 07033873327

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.