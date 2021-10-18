I never accused Akume of interfering in lottery operations – Board chair



The chairman, Board of Lottery Regulatory Commission, Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle has debunked media reports in some section that he accused Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume of interfering in the operations of the commission.

Alhaji Ibikunle said that there was no iota of truth in the publication as there was never a time the Governing Board or any of its members whether privately or publicly accused the minister of any wrong doing.

In a statement he personally signed Monday in Abuja, the Lottery Commission Board Chairman said the governing board under his chairmanship has profound respect for the office of the Minister and the person of Senator George Akume.

The statement described the report as false and a hatchet job planted by mischief makers to cause disaffection between the Governing Board and the Minister.

“My attention has been drawn to a news item published by a section of the Nigerian media, where it was falsely alleged that the Governing Board of the Nigeria Lottery Regulatory Commission accused the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume of interfering in the operations of the commission.

“I want to say categorically that there is no iota of truth in the publication as there was never a time the Governing Board or any of its members whether privately or publicly accused the minister of any wrong doing.

“The Governing Board under my chairmanship has profound respect for the office of the Minister and the person of Senator George Akume, a two term Governor of Benue State, a former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, an accomplished public servant, a successful business man and a flourishing politician that has distinguished himself, meritoriously in both the executive and legislative arms of government.

“The false news story, clearly a hatchet job was planted by mischief makers to cause disaffection between the Governing Board and our highly respected Minister with the intent to destroy the excellent relationship existing between us and Senator George Akume. It has not worked and will never work.”