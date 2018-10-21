I never said Elechi master minded Onueke killings -Sen Ucha

Senator Julius Ucha, the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate in the 2019 Ebonyi Central Senatorial election has denied media report (not in Blueprint Newspapers) credited to him that former governor Martin Elechi was behind the killing recorded during APC senatorial primaries held at Onueke in Ezza South Local Government Area.

He disclosed this to journalists in Abakaliki while reacting to media reports on the killings that characterised Ebonyi Central zone primary.

Ucha, who described the report as a misrepresentation of fact, noted that he overheard the acting chiarman of the primary committee saying that one old man said if direct primary was not held there would be war.

According to him, “I think the report is a misrepresentation of fact. I never made a statement alluding such publication to anybody, let alone the former Governor to be behind the killings because I did not know who is behind the killings. That matter is for the security personnel to unveil.

