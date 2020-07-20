I only smoke, I don’t sell hemp, Muritala tells Court



A 30-year-old man, Babarinde Muritala, Monday, told the federal high court, sitting in Osogbo, Osun state, that the claim by the officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) that he was selling indian hemp was false.



He confessed that he usually smoke indian hemp but the two bags attributed to him does not belong to him.



The prosecutor, Mr Ogaga Azuigo, told the court that the defendant was arrested at Akinlalu village, Modakeke, Osun state.



A narcotic officer, Yakubu Umar, who testified against the defendant, said a wrap of Indian hemp was found with the defendant at a bunk in Akinlalu village.



He told the court that the defendant took the officials of NDLEA to a house where 4.7kg of cannabis was found.



But, the defendant insisted that the hemp belonged to another person who has run away when he saw the officials of the NDLEA.



Justice Peter Lifu thereby adjourned to July 24 for defense.

