I opened my chamber to advocate for women, children – Rashidat Mohammed

Rashidat Mohammed is the Principal Partner at the first female owned law firm in Sokoto state, Rashida Mohammed and Co. In this interview with ENE OSHABA, she speaks on advocacy for women and children as well as the challenges female lawyers face in Nigeria among others.

You were called to Bar in 2003 and four years after you opened the first female owned chamber in Sokoto. What informed the decision?

Yes, I am a private legal practitioner and I was called to bar in 2003. Afterwards I worked with my first principal for four years and later moved to another law firm where I worked for six months before opening my own law firm.

At the first firm I wasn’t paid but the second firm placed me on salary but it wasn’t forthcoming and that was part of the reason I opened my own law firm.

As a woman it’s not just about the law firm, so many things are militating against our growth from societal norms and cultural and people generally believes that women are incapable of doing certain things but I always like to do something different and stand myself out from the crowd.

However, while I was still working for somebody I was searching for job because my mind wasn’t built towards private practice so I didn’t see myself as someone who will last long in private practice even though I have the zeal to speak for women the society does not really encourage one.

In the period of searching for job I came across series of gender based violence. In fact I am a victim and my rights has been violated several times and such experience made me wonder what the ordinary woman who doesn’t have a voice to speak or who is not educated go through if as a lawyer I could experience this.

I became worried about how to help women and girls and I decided that the only way I could help them was to be independent because while I was working under my principals I could hardly function on my own. I was being monitored and I had to seek permission before I could do certain things.

In 2016, I volunteered to work with Action Aid Council where we were trained to encourage girl child education and this took me to villages. Then I discovered that a lot of people were not informed about the importance of girl child education.

It was during one of our out-reach programme to villages that I was able to stop a girl getting into early marriage; even as we speak she is now a nurse. That was when I discovered that I couldn’t stop, that there was a lot to been done and for me to be able to do more I had to be independent.

Also, while working as a young female lawyer I was violated and that made me angry and I asked myself what my vision was? What do I want to achieve as a woman? That was what inspired me to open a law firm so I could have a means to advocate for women and children.

So my experience coupled with what I see other women and girls experience made me to open my own law firm.

So, how is the firm faring?

In my law firm I have two female and two male lawyers.

Basically, I advocate for women and children. I started by offering pro-bono services to women and girls and I still do that now.

I discovered that I am better off and even some of those men that were discriminating against me started looking for me to do certain things for them. They nominated me to represent NBA, MULAN, which are organisations headed by men; they also call me to do certain work for them and when issues come up and a woman was needed they would call me then I realised that the best way to go about it was to do things rightly so that those discriminating against you would come looking for you.

This also built my capacity and encouraged me to do more and so I decided to step up from doing free legal services to advocating for women and children, encouraging girl child education by going to more schools, villages to talk to girls, listen to women’s problems and try to proffer solutions.

The ones I can’t handle I connect with others who can, and that’s why I have a very good understanding with the Ministry of Women Affairs in Sokoto and they hardly do anything without involving me and even the local NGO’s also seek collaboration with my firm.

Save the child initiative propelled my appointment as their legal adviser and I’m also the legal adviser to Child protection. I’m also the legal desk officer of Ministry of Women Affairs most times when they have cases of Gender Based Violence it’s me they contact.

How are you faring in terms of funding?

It’s not been easy but I have been able to do what I am doing because I didn’t involve people at the initial stage. I made up my mind I was going to set up and I set up even many people doubted me, I got responses like can you do this, no woman has done this here in Sokoto where will you get money to pay and all sorts of questions.

I come from a humble background but I also know that that will not determine where I will be because my ability to make a difference depends on me and not on my background.

I have no regrets and as a matter of fact in Sokoto state there is no female lawyer that is recognised like me, I have received so many awards and in December I got a certificate of recognition from the office of the SA on Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to the Sokoto state government for being the best human rights defender.

Some people think I am being sponsored by NGOs but I do all my work with personal funds, whatever money I make I keep a percentage for the work I do. However, sometimes when there is a pressing case that needs funding I will contact some NGOs that I am their legal adviser and they support me the best way they can.

It’s challenging because I am not running an NGO but a law firm which is supposed to be purely business but because I have passion for humanity and the protection of the rights of women and children I concentrate more on this aspect.

Do male clients patronise your law firm?

Yes, I get patronage from clients though they are few of them who pay me, others even when they have money patronise me for pro-bono legal services but when I realise a client has money but wants free services just because I do that for those who can’t pay I turn the client down. A lot of people see me like that lawyer who is being paid by international NGOs to offer free legal services. It became worse after the Women Spotlight Initiative profiled me and the video is available online, so people think I get money from them or the European Union to do free services.

Doesn’t it bother you that you don’t get paid?

No, it doesn’t give me much concern because what I want to achieve is to be able to give hope to the vulnerable and that gives me joy. It’s a pleasant thing to see someone express happiness because I spoke for them.

Just recently a young girl was about to be married off early against her wish but I talked to the parents and they saw reasons with me and have gone ahead to get her admission into a secondary school and the girl’s mother who was insisting that the daughter be married came back to thank me and this made me happy.

What challenges do you encounter as a female legal practitioner?

My staff are complaining because I’m supposed to be paying them salary and I am not meeting up their expectations as staff but I had a meeting with them and we now have an understanding that if they can’t continue they have the right to leave. I appreciate them a lot because after the meeting they still decided to stay so I have understanding staff and we handle most of the cases brought to the firm together, they see me borrowing money to help these women and even go to the court for them and I am thankful for that understanding.