I passed out twice, popular rapper, Mr Raw, narrates experience after ghastly auto crash (VIDEO)

Popular Rapper, Okechukwu Edwards Ukeje, populaly known as Nigga Raw turned Mr. Raw narrowly escaped death on Saturday after he was involved in a ghastly vehicle accident in Abuja.

Narrating his experience via his Instagram page, he said, “It’s a blessing being alive in the land of the living. I was involved in a ghastly motor accident early this morning at Abuja (before Bannex junction)….I was unconscious when I was pulled out of the red car after a another driver rammed into our car.

“I passed out twice but i am stable now and responding to treatment. @mickeystainless get well soon my friend. The driver is receiving treatment as well. God be praised.”