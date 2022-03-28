I read political science to give Nigeria quality leadership – Zakky Adze 

One of Nigeria’s music icons, Zakky Adze, has said he had to take a break from music to further his education because he is confident he would provide quality leadership that is currently lacking in the country’s political space.

In an exclusive interview with Blueprint,Tuesday in Abuja, Zakky explained that he chose to read political science as a course of study because he wanted to understand why Nigeria has not been fortunate to produce selfless leaders.

“I went back to school to find out for myself the nemesis or source of bad leadership that has constantly been the major setback for Nigeria as a country and also to avail myself for service if I must change the situation,” he said.

The entertainer said it was an experience that involved a lot of sacrifices as according to him it was not easy combining school and music career.

He said: “A lot of sacrifices where made – my family, my music career, TV programme all suffered a lot of setback in the pursuit of my degree but now that I have graduated I will make up for all of it before I start my PhD.”

On his experience in school, he said he had to many times disguise his appearance to be able to take part in the school activities.

“My experience in school was very funny; because of my fame, I always had to disguise in different ways to cover my face so I won’t be recognised by my fellow students. It’s only the lecturers and invigilators during exams that recognised me and that is because you have to show your ID card before entering and also when you submit your exam papers after writing, they will see my name and want to shout. I will then quickly beg them not to,” he told this reporter.