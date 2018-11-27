I remain in APC, Nwosu can go to another party -Okorocha 

Governor Rochas Okorocha, yesterday broke his silence on his next line of action after his son-in-law, Hon Uche Nwosu lost the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket for Imo state to Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Addressing newsmen during a Media Parley, he said he would remain in the party and pursue his senatorial ambition for Orlu Zone where Uzodinma has vacated, having picked the party’s gubernatorial ticket through ‘ an imposition’ by National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The governor also spoke about his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu and other members of his Rescue Mission who lost out in different primaries conducted in the party. He said they were all aggrieved and that he did his best to plead with them to stay back in the party but that if they were not willing, they should find an alternative platform where

they would actualize their governorship, National Assembly and state Assembly dreams.

Okorocha reiterated his earlier support for his son-in-law, saying that he remained the best governorship candidate among those that had indicated interest. He described him as somebody who had the love, passion, and vision for humanity, adding that Imo people should look at the past records or history of all the candidates coming out before

voting for their candidate of choice.

Okorocha said without mincing words that those currently contesting the Imo governorship seat had not brought an investment of at least N1million to the state. “Imo people will have to check out all these people. Some have businesses in South Africa and elsewhere, but they don’t have addresses here. I have Rochas Foundation, my daughter has her business, my wife has hers, Uche has his. I support Uche because he has a hotel and other businesses here. If the development in Owerri right now had started before I came into power seven years ago, Owerri would have been like Dubai.”

Okorocha who also commented on the gang-up against him by Senator Hope Uzodinma and some of his boys, described the outcome as “419”, because the initial arrangement was that if the ticket was gotten, it would be

given to Prince Eze Madumere or George Eche or Jude Ejiogu who are all from Owerri zone and who were my boys before, but Uzodinma deceived them by taking it and that he held tenaciously to his senatorial ticket and would not give it out.