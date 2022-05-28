I remain National Chairman of Action Alliance – Omoaje

Hon. Adekunle Rufai Omoaje has restated that he remains the National Chairman of Action Alliance, (AA).

Omoaje made the declaration in a press statement issued in Abuja to clear the air on alleged court judgement

According to the statement made available to Blueprint, “It is pertinent to inform the public that I Hon Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, the National Chairman of the Action Alliance was neither sued nor joined in the suit instituted by some expelled members of the party at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Abuja and as the National Chairman of the party there was no any correspondence to me about the case.”

The National Chairman of AA said he was not served with any court process but however got to know about the case after judgment was delivered on March 28 2022 and discovered that a lawyer who he never knew or engaged his services represented the party in court.

“Similarly, my independent findings revealed that a frustrated individual who had long been expelled from the party in the person of Mr Kenneth Udeze arranged the services of the lawyer,” Omoaje said.

“Upon my knowledge of the suit and the judgment of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Abuja, I filed an application urging the court to set aside the judgment on the grounds that it was obtained by fraud, misrepresentation of facts and absence of jurisdiction to entertain the suit from the outset and the FCT High Court was ready to hear my application.”

The National Chairman of AA pointed said to his greatest disdain those who instituted the case quickly filed an appeal at the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal and then constrained the FCT High Court from hearing my application.

“However, the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have given me the right to challenge a judgment of that nature even at the Court of Appeal. I have therefore concluded arrangements with my legal team in that regard and to this end, I wish to state categorically that I have not been removed as the national chairman of the Action Alliance and all my loyalists and supporters including all members of our great party should remain calm and focused as we are not bothered by the antics of some disgruntled elements whose trade in stock is confusion and falsehood,” Omoaje said.

“This is the first time since I joined politics over 40 years ago that a lawyer would represent a political party in court without being engaged by the party or his services retained and the party will take serious and appropriate actions at the appropriate time to ensure that sanity is restored to the party by placing appropriate sanctions on the enemies of the party pretending as friends of our party.”

According to him, “Kenneth Udeze and James Vernibe have been expelled from our party and whosoever deal with them on behalf of the Action Alliance does so at their own peril.”

He also called on aspirants seeking elective positions under the platform of the party to remain strong and never lose focus as the party remains strong, united and committed to its mantra of serving the masses.

“It is on record that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is already aware of all the nominations of the party for the various political offices at both the state and national levels, as necessary documents had been submitted to the commission’s headquarters and equally place it on record that any attempt to tamper with the nominations submitted to the INEC headquarters by any individual or group of people will not be taken with levity, as all legal means will be used to challenge such action,” the National Chairman said.

Hon. Omoaje said the party is made up of law abiding citizens and the party shall not lose hope, neither shall it be deterred but shall remain resolute and determined to take it to greater heights through legitimate means.

