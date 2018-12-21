I remain PDP’s Ogun candidate – Kashamu

Senator Buruji Kashamu has dismissed a Court of Appeal judgment which invalidated his candidature as the PDP governorship flag bearer in Ogun State.

Instead, he said he remains the authenticate candidate of the party, and urged his supporters and members of the PDP in the state to remain calm as he has appealed the ruling.

It would be recalled that the Court of Appeal, Ibadan, had on December 18 set aside an order by the Federal High Court, Abeokuta that was favourable to Kashamu’s faction of the party.

Kashamu, who took a swipe at the PDP national headquarters for taking sides in the internal crisis in Ogun State chapter of the party, said the party should have mediated between the feuding parties with a view to finding a lasting solution to the crisis.

Kashamu’s counsel, Ifeoma Esom, said: “His (Kashamu’s) candidature is predicated on the judgment of Justice I. N. Buba of the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court. That judgment is still subsisting and there is no appeal whatsoever against that judgment.”

“The Court of Appeal said in its judgment that the matter before it was not a pre-election matter. Hence, it could not have pronounced on the nomination of candidates, let alone sacking me or anyone for that matter.

“That was not the prayers of the PDP and its officers who are the appellants in the matter and so such a prayer could not have been granted.”

He explained that some people had “erroneously said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) accepted our list of candidates for the 2019 general election based on the interlocutory orders of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, which have now been set aside, then our nomination as candidates of the Ogun State PDP has been nullified.

“That cannot be true because the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court had in a full and final judgment delivered on the 24th of June, 2016.

“Not satisfied, the other group appealed. On the 4th of May, 2017, the appeal was dismissed. Still not satisfied, they asked the Court of Appeal to relist the appeal.

“Again, on the 11th of July, 2018, the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal in a well-considered ruling held that the appeal remained dismissed. It is the refusal by the Court of Appeal to relist the appeal that is now pending at the Supreme Court.”

