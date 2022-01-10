I remain strongly committed to growth of basketball in Nigeria – Kida

As the basketball community in Nigeria earnestly look forward to the eagerly-awaited elections into a new board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, one of the major stakeholders in the game, has reiterated his stance and commitment to the continued growth of basketball in Nigeria.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, the outgoing president of NBBF, Engr. Ahmadu Musa Kida stated that present enviable status of basketball in Nigeria, are enough motivations for him and any other genuinely concerned stakeholder to ensure that the upward surge of the game in the country, is not derailed.

” I’m happy and glad that in the last four years of my tenure as NBBF president, the game of basketball has become the cynosure of all eyes and of course, for all the good reasons you can think of,” Kida posited.

” The achievements of my board and our impressive scorecards are testimony of the passionate, selfless and dedicated efforts of the board to ensure Nigeria become a global force in the game,” Kida added.

The highly regarded sports administrator and philanthropist, has continued to receive the love and appreciation of basketball lovers and indeed, the general public for spending billions of naira of his personal funds to sponsor both male and female national basketball teams to continental and global championships.

” It’s true and a public fact that on several occasions, I have had to deep into my personal funds to sponsor our national teams to participate in several championships, and to the glory of God and benefits of the country, it has helped us achieve so much in the last four years of my board,” he remarked.

Related

No tags for this post.