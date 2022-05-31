I saved N895m on Abakaliki Airport project – Umahi 

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has said he saved N895 million in designing the ongoing construction of the International Cargo Airport, Abakaliki.

The governor stated this Sunday when he received the national president of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chief Chris Isiguzo, national president of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Mrs. Ladi Bala, and the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the two unions at the Presidential Lodge, Centenary City, Abakaliki.

He said a consultant asked him to pay N900 million for the design.

Umahi added that with the help of a friend in the aviation ministry and a few others, he got the airport designed with less than 5 million naira.

Governor Umahi stated further that he did not pay any consultancy fee to design any of his projects.

He said: “I must admit in all sincerity that what we have here is not the makings of any man. The other day, I entered the mall and began to wonder how the design came to be. The airport you see, when I conceived the idea through the vision of God and I asked for a consultant to design the airport, he was charging me N900 million to design the airport just to put a pencil on paper.

“All these projects you see, I didn’t pay any consultancy for them because I’m an engineer. I sleep and God gives me the vision and then I began to put them on paper. So I was wondering how I was going to pay N900 million and I asked him if I can pay 100 million and he laughed.”



