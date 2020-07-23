I support gov’t on schools closure – Lagos lawmaker



Hon Victor Olusegun Akande is a member of Lagos state House of Assembly representing Ojo Constituency I. In this interview withTEMITOPE MUSOWO, he says saving lives is better than reopening schools.



You were into education before becoming a lawmaker. Where do you stand students not writing SSCE this year due to COVID-19 pandemic?



We are faced with a delicate situation here. In as much as the education of our children is important, we should not be seen risking the lives of the children for the sake of their education. I do not think it is safe to open schools for now; this is a lethal pandemic ravaging the globe, even countries that rushed to open schools are now closing back due to the new wave of spread. I think we would do better as a nation if we thread on the side of caution. It would safe us a lot. God forbid, if anything happens to those children at schools, I do not think we have the capacity to contain it, so prevention they say is better than cure. On this, I think I am with the minister of education.



What do you think continued closure would portend for the future of Nigeria children?



You see, I am an educationist apart from being a lawyer. Just that we are not permitted to do any other job apart from agriculture as public servants, according to the Code of Conduct Bureau. All I am trying to say is that I know enough to differentiate between schooling and learning. Learning can take place without schooling. In other words, you don’t need to be within the four walls of the school for learning to take place. That is why the government needs to invest heavily in e-learning. Our schools at all levels should be equipped with all necessary tools that would make learning possible. As we speak, in some countries, students do not really miss much. All they did was just to move all learning activities online and learning continues.



Do you think this can work here with poor electricity supply?



That is what I am saying. Government can make all the necessary tools for e-learning available for students in all our schools. We have all it takes; it’s just a matter of priority. Above it all, I have a feeling that before the end of this year, there would be a solution to the pandemic. I am not saying we would return to our normal life soon, but solution is on the way.

What do you make of the bill criminalising sexual harassment in our tertiary institutions?

Our laws from time to time need reform. Population is increasing and things are changing just as we are advancing in technology.

I want to believe the National Assembly took a clue from Lagos state. In 2011, the state decided to look at all their laws that were not in tandem with modern day reality. Until then, there was no specific mention of sexual harassment in our law, where there were, no stiffer penalties were attached, so this was given special attention. In Lagos, the law now carrying stiffer penalties. This is what the National Assembly has borrowed a leave from by coming up with that bill waiting for presidential assent.



The question is why are we targeting tertiary institutions, is that the only place where sexual harassment happens?



It happens everywhere, even in the church but you and I know what female students go through in the hand of randy lecturers in our tertiary institutions. If a lecturer is interested in a female student, if she refuses to ‘co-operate’ a four -year- programme may take six years. These lecturers have the power to determine if you will graduate or not. They are that powerful and they use this power on female students with reckless abandon. You need to know how many students whose career and future have been ruined on account of refusing to sleep with lecturers and those who are still living with the guilt and emotional trauma against their conscience just to avoid being victimised. Still fresh in our memory is Prof Akinjide in OAU who just finished serving his jail term. There is also this lecturer in UNILAG that gives students ‘cold room experience’ till he was caught. Many of them would soon be caught. You see, there nothing wrong with consensual sex between two adults; afterall, I know lecturers who married their students when we were in the university. But when it becomes forced, it becomes rape. When you attach inordinate reward to it like sex for mark, then it is punishable under this sexual harassment law. Some of these lecturers have so much perfected their game that they won’t be the one to fail you. They will just report your case to one of their partners in crime taking you another course. It might even be from another department where you have gone to borrow a course so that you don’t trace it to them.



But as we are trying to protect female students don’t you think it is right to protect lecturers who might be framed up by lazy female students?



Of course, the law will protect everyone. As we have female students being harrassed by male lecturers, so we also have male students being harassed by female lecturers, though this may not be that common but it is not impossible. Then we have students to students harassment; so, the law would protect everyone. If you frame up a lecturer because you think he is too difficult or uncompromising, when they carry out investigation and discover you framed him up, there are penalties for you as well. That even carries expulsion for such students. We know there are lazy students who are not ready to learn but always look for easy way out through seducing lecturers and offering themselves willingly in exchange for marks. These are not the people the law seeks to protect but the hardworking innocent students who may be victimised by randy lecturers.