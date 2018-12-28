I support state of emergency in Zamfara -Yari 

Straight on arrival from Saudi Arabia where he went to perform Umrah, the lesser hajj, Zamfara state Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, has expressed support for the declaration of a state of emergency in the state.

In the wake of the seemingly endless killings in the North-west state, there has been strident calls, notably from indigenes, on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in the state.

As at the last count, hundreds of Zamfara residents have been killed by armed bandits who terrorised innocent citizens, and in the process disrupted the people’s means of livelihood.

In the last two weeks for instance, not less than 40 people were killed by the bandits, who despite the presence of the security agencies, appeared to be having a field day.

The mayhem, which started shortly after Yari left for Saudi, recently reached a climax when the Internally Displaced Persons in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state, protested the wanton killings, particularly in that part of the state.

At the end of the protest which turned violent, the state police command arrested some 23 suspects alleged to be in possession of firearms.

Addressing newsmen yesterday, Yari decalred: “I am also in support of the declaration of state of emergency if it will save the lives of people of the state.”

While cautioning politicians against politicising the deteriorating situation in the state, he said, “we are talking about the lives of our people and this needs the coming together of all, so that the crisis can end.

“If the provisions of my office had allowed me to carry arms against the bandits, l would have done so.

“But, if I am not around, there are capable hands that collaborate with the security team in the fight against the bandits. The security men are doing their best.

“But, it is sad to know that some of the people involved in the kidnappings are close relatives or associates of the victims, which is part of the reasons the problem is persisting.

“We must all come together and expose anyone or group that is part of these hoodlums, and we should also pray for Allah’s intervention,” Yari added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that bandits had continued to elude security measures put in place by both the state and federal governments.

