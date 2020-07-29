I took oath to secure, improve welfare of Kogi citizens – Bello



Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has stated that he took an oath to primarily protect the security and welfare of the citizens of people and contribute to the progress and development of both the state and the people.

According to the governor in a statement on Wednesday marking the Sallah celebration by his aide, Bestman Nze Jumbo, he is on a mission to birth a more progressive and peaceful state to the glory of God and to the satisfaction of all.



He enjoined all to be hopeful, peaceful and observe all safety hygienic measures this celebration period and even beyond.

He promised to do more in the interest of the larger majority of our people, adding that the promise would be kept for the love he has for the people of his state.

The statement read, “The oath I took is to primarily protect the security and welfare of my people in Kogi state and to contribute to the progress and development of both the state and the people.

“As we celebrate this Sallah I assure residents and indigenes of Kogi state that we are on a mission of birthing a more progressive and peaceful state to the glory of God and the satisfaction of all.



“I enjoin all to be hopeful, peaceful and observe all safety hygienic measures this celebration period and even beyond.

“We promise to do more in the interest of the larger majority of our people and this promise we shall keep. I am Governor Yahaya Bello and I love my people.”