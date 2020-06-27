I ‘ve accepted my sack – Oshiomhole

The immidiate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has said that he has accepted in good faith the dissolution of his National Working Committee (NWC), insisting that he won’t go to court for any legal action.

Speaking at a media parley in Abuja, he said that he has also withdrawn his case at the Supreme Court, promising to support President Muhammadu Buhari who he said convinced him to contest.

He boasted that he has no regrets whatsoever taking any action he took while in the office, including the toes he stepped on, stressing that as a leader he would not have pleased everybody.

Details later…

