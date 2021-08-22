I want to be one of Nigeria’s finest strikers – AS Roma youngster

AS Roma Academy Abuja youngster, Victor Mbata, has said he wants to be one of Nigeria’s finest strikers in the future.

Mbata pulled off a man of the match performance on Saturday and scored twice to help AS Roma Academy Abuja, beat Starlite Football Club 2-0 in a friendly match.

The young attacker said after the match that he is loving life at the academy and he is focused on being one of the best strikers to have come out of Nigeria.



“I want to be one of the best strikers in Nigeria, with the right education, I can achieve this.

“I strongly believe in AS Roma Academy Abuja to give me that leverage,” Mbata said.

Mbata troubled his markers with his pace and agility each time AS Roma surge forward making it difficult for Starlite defenders to cope during the game.



The striker’s impact paid off in the 36th minute of play when he put AS Roma ahead in a spectacular way.



The AS Roma defenders had a good day in office as they stood firmly to curtail the attacking threat of Starlite forwards.



With the game looking like it was going to end 1-0, Mbata, had an initial first touch before picking his angle to find the back of the net for the 2nd time in the match in the 82nd minute of play.