I want to be rich, but not through prostitution – Aisah Abubakar Usman

Thirty-one-year-old Aisha Abubakar Usman is only eight years old in Kannywood, has featured in more than 30 hit movies like Blackberry, Achuci maza, Ibro maciji and a host of others. Aisha who holds a diploma in civil law from College of Islamic and Legal Studies Kano tells ALIYU ASKIRA in this interview that even though she desires to be very rich, she would never want to realise that through prostitution.

Let’s start with your role in the film Acuci maza which means how to cheat men; do you hate men?

Laughter… it was just a film; God created men and women to live side by side to complement each other. So, why will I hate men; it is all an entertainment meant to create awareness.

You like speaking in English; am I speaking to a graduate at 31 years?

Not exactly, but I read up to a diploma in law. People call me a barrister and by the grace of Allah I will soon go back to school to study law, and that is if I do not marry soon.

Oh, how soon are you getting married?

I did not say so, but the truth is that I have suitors and some are even in this industry. Many times I have been approached for a relationship and I have some outside the industry; so it’s not easy for a lady of my age to say she has no boyfriend. Before we started this interview session you told me that I am cute and attractive; so, of course, I am a hot cake; I have admirers and that is the truth.

When you get married how do you intend to keep your husband to yourself from other ladies?

Try me; when I get married you won’t see my husband frequently in the streets again. Ask him for the reason. I will treat my husband like an egg, no quarrels, no misunderstanding.

Would you marry a man that already has three wives?

My God; love they said is blind, but to marry a man with three wives is not easy as it’s difficult to settle for an expired commodity at first attempt.

Who are your role models in Kannywood?

They are Ali Nuhu; Adam A. Adam; Sadik Sani SAdik; Halima Atete; Asiah Ismiya; Zainab Indomie; Maryam Baban Yaro and Ummi Fulani.

What is your ultimate ambition in Kannywood?

My ultimate ambition in Kannywood is to become famous; to own my own house, car and possibly to become a female producer or director. But my big dream remains to be a lawyer because I hate injustice.

Talking about injustice, have you ever featured in a film for which you were not paid?

No, I don’t know why but they treat me fine; here I am happy.

You said you have travelled to many states, including Niger Republic, to shoot films. I am sure in all those cases you were lodged in hotels. Has any director ever knocked on your door for something else?

Laughs… I know what you mean. We do stay in hotels, but we don’t share rooms with men and in all cases the producer will ensure that we don’t mess ourselves up. Look, we are not cheap as people think. Acting is a decent profession; it makes you popular, famous, rich and happy. If I am not happy you will not see me here even for a million Naira.

Do you like politics?

Somebody who is aspiring to become a lawyer cannot hate politics, especially the Kwankwaso brand of politics. The former governor changed Kano completely during his tenure in terms of education, roads, electricity, and water. Generally, he is the best thing that has ever happened to Kano state. I wish he would be the next president.

What would you do?

Well, I don’t have money, but I can compose a soul-touching song for him that will make him successful. I am proud to have witnessed his tenure.

He has one wife; if he proposes to you will you marry him?

Such questions don’t need answers; it is a double yes. I will love to have him as my husband because he is tough, courageous, intelligent, and still young and strong. Wow, I wish Allah will answer your question in the affirmative.

Would you, for a cool N10 million, act nude in a film that would not be shown in Nigeria?

That is madness; remember that I am a Muslim and although I want to be rich, it should be through decent means, not through prostitution.