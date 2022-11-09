I want to live forever like Bob Marley – Wizkid

Nigerian Afro pop singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid has revealed his intention to live forever.



Speaking in a recent chat with journalists, Wizkid said along with managing his ego, he aims to ‘live forever’, though not practically but through his works.

According to the Grammy award winner, his resolve to ensure he achieves the second aim was even made firmer when he attended a musical play, ‘Get Up, Stand Up’ for one of his idols, Bob Marley.

“Alongside managing my ego, one other aim for this new chapter is to live forever. “Not physically, but for whatever I create to live forever.

‘I recently went to see Bob Marley musical, ‘Get Up, Stand Up!’ I was like, ‘Yo, we’re watching a Bob Marley play and this guy died decades ago.’

“I didn’t even know that he died at 36. He did so much at a young age. It just reaffirms what I do; I have to keep taking this to the highest heights. Because I know one day they’re definitely going to create a play about me,” he said.