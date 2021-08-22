I want to play in NPFL with Bendel Insurance – Tolulope Ojo

One of the brightest lights in Bendel Insurance brilliant performance in the current NNL, Tolulope Ojo, has reiterated his desire to play in the Nigeria Professional Football League next season with the Edo Gunners.



The Ekiti State born talented youngster who joined Insurance from Lobi stars of Makurdi is a highly rated player in the promotion gunning team.



The left-footed ace who is fast gaining impressive plaudits as a versatile player who can operate as a left wing back and the left side of the attack, scored his 4th goal and 5th assist in 11 games he has featured so far this season for Insurance in the 4-0 bashing of Crown fc last week in Benin.



” I want to play next season in the NPFL with Bendel Insurance. By His grace, we shall achieve our dreams of gaining promotion.

” We are determined more than ever to make ourselves, the government and the good people of Edo proud,” he said confidently.