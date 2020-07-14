I want to prove myself at Monaco -Onyekuru

Henry Onyekuru has revealed that he is keen to prove himself at Monaco following his return to the French club after leaving on loan last season.

Onyekuru spent the second stanza of the 2019/20 campaign playing on loan at Turkish Super Lig side, Galatasaray after finding it hard to get regular game time at Monaco.

The Nigeria international has, however, returned to Monaco at the request of manager Pablo Moreno following the expiration of his loan deal with Galatasaray on June 30.

Though Galatasaray wanted the winger to sign a short-term deal to enable him represent the club until the end of the protracted campaign, Monaco turned down the proposal.

According to Turkish newspaper, Sabah, Galatasaray have not paid Monaco the agreed 750,000 euros loan fee and as a result, Onyekuru was recalled with five games remaining.

The Super Eagles forward while answering questions on a live interview session on Brila FM on Monday said that he would like to go back to Monaco so as to prove how good he is.

“The Premier League has always been my dream and I hope to return someday but for now, I have got an unfinished business at Monaco where I do want to prove myself next season,” Onyekuru told Brila FM.

Onyekuru has four years to run on his contract with Monaco whom he joined last year. In 12 games in all competitions for Galatasaray, he scored once and made three assists.