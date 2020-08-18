I was arrested, jailed by Abacha after turning down Carrington’s asylum offer – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Tuesday revealed that he was arrested and jailed by Gen. Sani Abacha in 1995 because he turned down the political asylum offer given to him by late former American Ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington.

Obasanjo said Carrington had warned him of his impending arrest by Abacha during the dark days of the late junta and offered him political asylum in the US but he turned it down despite its “tempting and assuring nature.”

The former president stated this in his condolence letter to the wife of the late Ambassador, Mrs. Arese Carrington.

Carrington died last Tuesday at the age of 90.

The letter was made available to journalists by the Special Assistant to Obasanjo on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Obasanjo recalled how Carrington helped in easing the move to democratic rule in Nigeria, having met Nigeria under the military rule, which had ran consecutively for over a decade and bred a culture of arbitrariness, flagrant abuse of human rights and disdain for the rule of law, all of which relegated Nigeria to the unenviable league of pariah states in the comity of nations.

Obasanjo said: “Carrington was one of the responsible, mature and respected voices to take Nigeria out of the unwholesome situation it had found itself – permanently in crisis, regularly threatened with disintegration, prolongingly devoid of democracy, and economically plundered and mismanaged.”

“Indeed, I recall sometime in 1995 that, on one of my trips to Copenhagen to attend World Social Summit as Human Development Ambassador of the United Nations Development Programme, I received the most touching of the warnings, pieces of advice and offers to me from Ambassador Carrington.

“He (Carrington) called me in Copenhagen and told me categorically that I was going to be arrested on returning home and, therefore, advised me not to return home.

“But he did not stop there; he offered me political asylum by his government in the US. That was both touching and assuring, but I decided that, tempting and assuring as the offer was, I would not take it. I came back and was arrested and imprisoned by Abacha. No doubt, his generous assistance to my family while I was a political prisoner makes me forever indebted to him.

“When I was in prison, he was one of the few foreign Ambassadors who regularly visited my wife to encourage her and to find out how I was doing in prison. I can proudly say he was a true friend and brother,” Obasanjo said.