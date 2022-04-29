I was created to enjoy life – Nollywood star Regina Daniels

Nollywood’s child star-turned-billionaire wife, Regina Daniels, has declared that she was created to enjoy life.

The movie star, posing behind her exotic automobile, a G-Wagon Brabus SUV she acquired in April 2019, said she was not built for a stressful life.

The photos the mother of one shared captured her rocking a net top over a carton colour lycra pants and sneakers with her backside on full display.

Captioning her post, Daniels wrote: “I was created to live a soft life; I’m not built for stress #babygirl4life.”

