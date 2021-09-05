I was in hell for 3 months, newly-found boyfriend narrates experience with Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh and newly found boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri, have quit barely three months after the former went public with the relationship.

The break up came after phone call recordings surfaced where Kpokpogri admitted to cheating on the actress with multiple ladies.

The politician has tried to defend himslef by revealing Dikeh cheated on him at the start of their relationship.

He also added that the three month relationship with Dikeh was “a living hell.”

Kpokpogri said; “People have been calling for my silence the past weeks but I believe I’d be doing potential, future victims a favour by speaking up as this has become a pattern for her.

“We dated for barely 3 months and it was more less a living hell! So much has happened in such little time that I overlooked for the sake of the so called relationship and my personal sanity.

“However I would be releasing evidence on how aunty cheated right from the very start of our relationship when she went to Lagos to open her legs like Lekki Toll gate and how she cried and begged for a second chance and even threatened to commit suicide if I didn’t forgive her.

“Las las, there no worse evil than a bad woman; and nothing has ever been produced better than a good one.”