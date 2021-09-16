I was led by God, Fani-Kayode reveals why he joined APC



Former Minister of Aviation Mr Femi Fani-Kayode has formally joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the APC and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni in Abuja Thursday.

The former minister said he was led by the spirit of God in his decision and that he joined the APC to help foster the unity of the country.

He added that he was against anything that would cause the disintegration of Nigeria.

The ex-minister said he was instrumental to the exit of three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors to the APC including Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state, Ben Ayade of Cross River State and Bello Matawale of Zamfara state.

