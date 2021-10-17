I was not arrested by EFCC – Kwankwaso

A former governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has denied reports that he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), explaining that he personally visited the Commission’s office to clear his name over frivolous petition against him.

In a statement he personally signed and issued to Blueprint, Sunday, the former governor of Kano state said he only visited the Commission headquarters to state his own side of the story over the allegations, stressing that he personally reported to the EFCC, where he met with the officials of the anti-graft agency for some few hours.

Senator Kwankwaso, who was also a former Minister of Defence, described the petition against him as politically motivated, and concocted by political opponents bent on embarrassing him, saying there was no iota of truth in the whole allegations.

“The rumour of my arrest is false and baseless. As a law abiding and respected citizen, I personally visited the commission on Saturday in order to clear my name and exactly that’s what happened”.

“I met with them; the officials of EFCC and told them that I came to clear my name over a petition written since 2015 against me. I provided answers to all the questions raised by the officials,” the former governor said.