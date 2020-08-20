I was procured to nail Magu, lawyer writes Salami panel

One Abuja-based lawyer, Victor Giwa, said he was procured to put paid to Ibrahim Magu’s alleged financial crimes. Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had been earlier suspended due to investigations on misappropriation of recovered loot.

Ayo Salami, the head of the presidential panel is currently probing the activities of the agency under Magu.

Magu was alleged to have misused seized assets and recovered loot, selling some of the stolen assets to his associates.

In a petition, one Donald Wokoma accused Magu of attempting to extort him of N75 million through Giwa, his former lawyer.

In his testimony before the committee, Wokoma reportedly presented an audiotape of his conversation with Giwa in order to implicate Magu.

But in a letter dated August 15 and addressed to the presidential committee, Giwa alleged that Wokoma had made a desperate move to lure him to nail the suspended acting EFCC chairman.

“I, Victor Giwa, request to provide additional information to state that the said information and petition was borne out of a desperate move of Donald Wokoma to lure me into indicting the Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu of the EFCC, with a promise that his money will be released,” Giwa said.

“My refusal was what has led to the presentation of an audio recording of client-lawyer conversation which is privilege information.

“I will be grateful if I am given the opportunity to give additional facts.”