I will deliver on campaign promises, Yar’Adua assures constituents

All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Senator-elect for Katsina Central Senatorial District in the just concluded 2023 election, Abdul’aziz Yar’Adua, has assured the people of the zone of delivery on campaign promises.

Yar’Adua, who toured the 11 local government areas that constitute his senatorial district gave the assurance during the visit.

The visit according to him was to thank them for the election victory.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja by Mr Abubakar Umar, a legal practitioner and member of the APC in the state, Yar’Adua stated that the visit was to show appreciation to the people on behalf of the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu; Katsina State Governor-elect, Dr. Dikko Radda and himself.

Yar’Adua added: “The tour, which started on Tuesday, 28th of March to Saturday,1st of April, 2023 across the local governments, was to express gratitude and appreciation to the people who stood firm to see that the APC emerged victorious in the just-concluded elections and to assure them of our commitments in making sure that the campaign promises are prioritised.

“The tour involved meeting with traditional rulers, party EXCOS and stakeholders from each local government.”

The senator-elect, a retired Lt.-Col. in the army and younger brother to late President Umaru Yar’Adua, said it was imperative for him to visit his constituents just as he did before the elections to let them know that they had made the right choice.

“We will do everything within our capacity to see that your concerns are taken care of, especially the issue of banditry that has destabilised the peace in the state.

“The President-elect Alhaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Katsina Governor-elect Dr. Dıkko Umar Radda and myself have Issue of insecurity as one of our top most priorities,” he said.

On his part, Umar said the visit was a tip of the iceberg out of what the lawmaker-elect had in store for the people.

According to him, “the practice of holding townhall meetings will be a continuous one in order to interact with the people,”

Sanni Baba, a 45-year-old farmer, a resident of Batsari local government in the state, thanked the senator-elect for the engagement.

He said Yar’Adua’s visit was the first time any elected official would ever embarked on such a tour to show appreciation to the electorate.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

