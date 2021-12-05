I will take Edo College to greater heights – Igbinedion

Former Governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, was over the weekend elected as the President Worldwide of the Edo College Old Boys Association (ECOBA).

Igbinedion who spoke to newsmen after his landslide victory at the election, promised to take Edo College to greater heights.

An old student of the school, the former governor gave the assurance at the ECOBA national convention / Annual General Meeting (AGM) which held in Abuja.

According to Senator Victor Oyofo, the election returning officer who announced the results, Igbinedion who clinched 56 votes was adjudged winner, having defeated Reverend Collins Edebiri who polled 19 votes.

Other elected officials are Engr. Greg Ogbeifun, 1st Vice President, Mr. Aigbe Olotu, 2nd National Vice President, Sir. Geoffrey Anuta, Financial Secretary, Nosa Iyekekpolor, National legal adviser, Aigbe Justice, Secretary General, Bright Akhaine, Asst. Secretary General, Engr. Elvis Obaseki, Social Director and Tony Ohei who was elected the association Publicity Secretary.

Other positions are three ex-officio members of NEC to be appointed at the President’s discretion.

Present at the convention were members of the Board of Trustees, old boys of Edo College, elected national officers and branch executive.

Fielding questions after his landslide victory, Igbinedion who thanked the members for the confidence reposed on him promised to take his alma Matter to greater heights, assuring that he would not only surpass his predecessor’s records.

He pledged to enhance both local and international relations as a way of placing Edo College on pedestal of reckoning.

In his opening remarks at the high-octane event, the outgone President, ECOBA worldwide, Dr.Reuben Osahon, thanked the Abuja branch of the association for organising the national convention which held in the Federal Capital Territory for the first time.

He said his executive have done so much in terms of infrastructural provisions, amenities and other interventional projects to support their alma Matta, (ECOBA).

In a welcome address, the host Chairman, Prince Seyi Lufadeju, described the convention as setting the tone for a rebranded association.

He then charged members not to leave any stone unturned at offering assistance in advancement of the college so as to make it a great Citadel of learning it is renowned for.

The highpoint of the event was the gala dinner organised by the outgone executives of ECOBA.

