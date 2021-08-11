I will transform NPFL for the better- Owumi

Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the League Management Company Davidson Owumi has laid down his template for the transformation of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Owumi’s appointment was confirmed at the extra ordinary congress of the Nigeria Football Association in Benin City, Edo State last weekend.

The General Manager of NPFL side Rangers International replaced first CEO of the body, Nduka Irabor, who resigned his appointment last year.

He is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear in the management of NPFL.

“In administering domestic football, you must not be sentimental. That’s my driving principle in life. I believe our football must be run without sentiment, but with sincerity. I’m not going to deviate from my original plan of making sure things are properly done from beginning to the end,”Owumi spoke to a radio sports show, Global Sports Update anchored by Godwin Enakhena on RayPower FM on Wednesday.

“If you follow my antecedents as chairman of the Premier League and Rangers International of Enugu, you will know am not someone who go back on his words.

“I know the rules are going to be applied without sentiment. Once that is done and people come into realisation that rules will be follow to the latter, they will comply.”

Getting clubs to play on quality pitches has always been of the problems bedevilling the NPFL and he also emphasized on the need to address the challenge.(Completesports.com)