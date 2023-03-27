I will treat every Kaduna citizen equally – Uba Sani  

The governor-elect of Kaduna state, Sen. Uba Sani, has promised to treat all citizens of Kaduna state equally, saying that tribal, religion or political discrimination will have no place in the state during his administration.

Speaking Monday when he received the leadership and members of Progressives Pastors Forum who paid him a congratulatory visit in his office, Sen. Sani thanked the clergy for their support, adding that there is need for everyone in Kaduna state to join hands and work together in the herculean task of moving the state forward. He said he will work with all faith, all religion, even the churches that did not work with him.

“I’m very happy with your visit because one of the major areas of concern in Kaduna state is trying to bring everyone together. We ran issue based campaign but some people tried to divide the state on the basis of religion. I’m happy that you have accepted my call to come along. We will not discriminate on the basis of religion or ethnicity. I will try as much as possible to carry everyone along because I believe we all need to join hands to move Kaduna state forward.

“We have a big challenge of disgruntled elements who tried to use religion to move their campaign. Kaduna state belongs to all of us and we need peace and the only way we can have peace is to come together. The character of an individual and not his religion or ethnicity is what matters. We will make everyone comfortable, whether you are Muslim or Christian, we will treat you equally. Kaduna state is the only state in Nigeria that has abolished dichotomy between citizen and indigene.”

