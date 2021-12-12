I won’t allow imposition of candidates – Ayu

The national chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, has said the party under his leadership will not give room for imposition of candidates.

Ayu also said he has kick- started preparations for retirement from active politics when he was called to become the national chairman of the party.

Speaking at the inter denominational service and reception held for him by the Benue PDP in Makurdi, Ayu stated that he already set up a small farm preparatory to his retirement.

He said he was glad that his team, which is made up of people of proven integrity were specially selected so that together they will rescue Nigeria.

He stated that under his tenure, whoever emerges as candidate for any elective position will be protected, adding that he has a competent team that has been carefully elected for the enormous task ahead.

The former Senate President charged party faithful to go back to their wards and work hard to ensure victory for the PDP in all elections in 2023, adding that the party must rescue Nigeria from APC’s misrule.



He said with his election as the national chairman and support of the members of his party by March of year 2022, PDP will become stronger.

He said under the All Progressive Congress (APC), there is no government in Nigeria. He described APC as a contraction and a party without any ideology and good programme to better the country.



Ayu said under the watchful eyes of the APC, the country has been fully engulfed by insecurity with many states affected including Katsina state, the home town of President Buhari.

He advised Benue people to always unite and forge a common front for their overall good.

He said his emergence was made possible because Benue people were united, adding that they gave him their support and his victory was theirs.



“If we are united in Benue, Nigeria will not ignore us. But anytime we fight, Nigeria will ignore us.

“We must continue to work together without any fear,” he said.



He specially thanked Ortom, former Senate President, Sen. David Mark, Senators Gabriel Suswam, Abba Moro , Orker Jev and other Nigerians for their support which gave him victory.