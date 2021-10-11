I won’t be coerced into signing anti-open grazing law – Obaseki



Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Monday said he would not be coerced into signing a proposed anti-open grazing law without wide consultations,

He particularly stated that he will only sign a law that would seperate bandits from genuine herders without sentiments or hate.

Obaseki said he would not want to rely on needless arguments by some individuals who according to him are intolerance of herders

The governor stated when he presided over the State’s Town Hall meeting on anti-open grazing bill.

Obaseki who admonished the citizens to separate killer herdsmen from the genuine ones said: “I don’t want to put up a law that may be difficult to implement”.



He however assured that a draft copy of the proposed Edo Anti- grazing bill would be sent to the State House of Assembly for legislative and consideration before the end of October 2021..

On his part, chairman of Cattle Breeders Association in the State, Alhaji Mohammed Fosal exonerated indigenous Funali ethnic group in the State from reported crime..

Fosal who spoke through an interpreter, alleged that Fulanis from Kogi, Abuja are responsible for crimes in the State. .

Also, the Chief Imam of Benin Central Mosque, Alhaji Abdulfatai Enabulele and the State Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Oriname Oyonnude-Kure advocated for the registration of nomadic herdsmen and Cattle breeders.